Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,726,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $592,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.11.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $248.04 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.96.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

