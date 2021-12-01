Ellevest Inc. Acquires 499 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Amundi bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,977,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,224,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $481,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,365,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,797 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 331.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $257,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,100,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,666,845,000 after acquiring an additional 788,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $142.17 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.94 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The stock has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.17 and its 200-day moving average is $146.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.65.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

