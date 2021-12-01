Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Edison International by 42.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Edison International by 5.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Edison International by 25.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Edison International by 3.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Edison International by 90.9% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Edison International stock opened at $65.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.65. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $66.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

