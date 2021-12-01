Ellevest Inc. Buys 521 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,182 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,722,000 after buying an additional 362,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,227,000 after buying an additional 332,017 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,864,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,245,099,000 after buying an additional 272,099 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,406,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 623,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,626,000 after buying an additional 127,525 shares during the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $128.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $119.88 and a 1 year high of $151.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

