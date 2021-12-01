Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Elmira Savings Bank has decreased its dividend by 26.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

ESBK opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $79.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.02. Elmira Savings Bank has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $22.93.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Elmira Savings Bank stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.11% of Elmira Savings Bank at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elmira Savings Bank

Elmira Savings Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its offers checking, savings, certificates, deposit rates, advisory services, electronic services, consumer lending, consumer rates, commercial lending, and mortgage. Its portfolio includes real estate loans, business loans, and consumer loans.

