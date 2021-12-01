EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Issues Earnings Results

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EMCORE had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 14.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:EMKR traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $6.66. 1,330,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,577. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average is $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $245.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.27. EMCORE has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $10.87.
EMKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on EMCORE from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.94.
EMCORE Company Profile
EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems.
Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.