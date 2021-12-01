EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Issues Earnings Results

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EMCORE had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 14.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMKR traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $6.66. 1,330,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,577. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average is $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $245.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.27. EMCORE has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $10.87.

EMKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on EMCORE from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMKR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in EMCORE by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 721.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,267 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in EMCORE by 393.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 8,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in EMCORE by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems.

