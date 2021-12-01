Emera (TSE:EMA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $57.99

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$57.99 and traded as high as C$59.37. Emera shares last traded at C$58.69, with a volume of 1,306,469 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EMA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Emera in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Emera in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.73.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$58.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$57.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35. The stock has a market cap of C$15.18 billion and a PE ratio of 32.62.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emera Incorporated will post 3.0699997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.75%.

Emera Company Profile (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

