Emtec (OTCMKTS:ETEC) and QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Head to Head Contrast

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) and Emtec (OTCMKTS:ETEC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QuinStreet and Emtec’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuinStreet $578.49 million 1.44 $23.56 million $0.23 66.57 Emtec N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

QuinStreet has higher revenue and earnings than Emtec.

Risk & Volatility

QuinStreet has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emtec has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares QuinStreet and Emtec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuinStreet 2.07% 4.25% 2.83% Emtec N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for QuinStreet and Emtec, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuinStreet 0 0 2 0 3.00 Emtec 0 0 0 0 N/A

QuinStreet presently has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 60.03%. Given QuinStreet’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe QuinStreet is more favorable than Emtec.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.8% of QuinStreet shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of QuinStreet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 65.1% of Emtec shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

QuinStreet beats Emtec on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc. engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

About Emtec

Emtec Inc. operates as information technology consulting firm, which provides transformative digital solutions to world-class organizations. The company’s services include advisory, applications, analytic and infrastructure services. The Advisory services consists of prepare for the cloud, profitability and cost management, project management and change management. The Applications service consists of advisory, development, implementation and support of mission critical applications. It provides Customer Relationship Management, Enterprise Resource Planning, Enterprise Performance Management, collaboration, application development and testing, mobile design and development and application managed services. The Infrastructure services include end user computing, mobile device management, enterprise computing, service management, knowledge management, digital enterprise management; and service desk and ClearCARE Managed Support Services. The Analytics services offers BI Roadmap & Strategy, BI/Analytics Assessment, data governance, data visualization services, implementation services, analytics cloud enablement, custom EDW development and ClearCARE managed support services. The compan

