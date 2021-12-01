Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) traded up 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $160.19 and last traded at $160.19. 1,454 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 175,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.48.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.33.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Endava had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Endava by 118.6% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Endava by 129.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,117,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,652,000 after purchasing an additional 631,247 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endava in the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Endava by 12.7% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Endava in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

