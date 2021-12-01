Enjin Coin (ENJ) Price Hits $3.57

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Over the last week, Enjin Coin has traded down 20% against the US dollar. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $3.00 billion and approximately $346.14 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enjin Coin coin can currently be bought for $3.57 or 0.00006105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00045195 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.55 or 0.00238380 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007795 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00087707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011581 BTC.

About Enjin Coin

ENJ is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 838,603,684 coins. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Enjin Coin Coin Trading

