Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.68

Shares of Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.68 and last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 3097 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average is $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.76 and a quick ratio of 12.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enochian Biosciences by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Enochian Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Enochian Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Enochian Biosciences by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Enochian Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Enochian Biosciences, Inc is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genetically modified cellular and immune-therapy technologies used for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Its pipeline consists of ENOB-HV-01, ENOB- HV-11, ENOB-HV-12, ENOB-DB-01, ENOB-DC-01, ENOB-DC-11, and ENOB-DC-21.

