EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential downside of 19.35% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ENQUF. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EnQuest in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of EnQuest stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. EnQuest has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.54.

About EnQuest

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

