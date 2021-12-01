Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.31

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.31 and traded as high as $3.55. Enzo Biochem shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 77,674 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $163.84 million, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The medical research company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENZ. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile (NYSE:ENZ)

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

