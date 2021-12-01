Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $886.12.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $814.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,204. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $797.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $807.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Equinix has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Equinix will post 24.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 241.68%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total value of $1,264,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,867 shares of company stock valued at $3,297,748. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,407,816,000 after buying an additional 665,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,159,000 after acquiring an additional 530,748 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $359,060,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,544,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,564,000 after acquiring an additional 413,263 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,104,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,312,000 after acquiring an additional 282,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.