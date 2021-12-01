Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Macquarie Group Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MQBKY)

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Macquarie Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now expects that the company will post earnings of $8.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macquarie Group’s FY2023 earnings at $8.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.10 EPS.

Shares of Macquarie Group stock opened at $140.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.78. Macquarie Group has a 1-year low of $99.37 and a 1-year high of $156.63.

Macquarie Group Ltd. operates as a non-operating holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial, advisory, investment and funds management services. It operates through the following segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), Macquarie Capital and Corporate.

