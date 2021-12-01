Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $95.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $81.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $88.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 102.11%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

