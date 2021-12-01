Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.37

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.37 and traded as high as C$0.40. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 12,000 shares.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Essential Energy Services from C$0.55 to C$0.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.32 million and a PE ratio of -4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

