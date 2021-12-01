Estrella Resources Limited (ASX:ESR) Insider Purchases A$17,000.00 in Stock

Estrella Resources Limited (ASX:ESR) insider Christopher Daws bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,000.00 ($12,142.86).

Christopher Daws also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Estrella Resources alerts:

On Monday, November 1st, Christopher Daws acquired 200,000 shares of Estrella Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,400.00 ($5,285.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Estrella Resources Limited engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Munda gold and Spargoville nickel projects located in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Perth, Australia.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Estrella Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estrella Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.