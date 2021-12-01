ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 446.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 46,348 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 30,782 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 64.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 25,271 shares during the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF alerts:

Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $34.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.