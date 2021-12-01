ETHplode Price Down 25.8% This Week (ETHPLO)

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 1st. One ETHplode coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ETHplode has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. ETHplode has a market capitalization of $49,214.91 and $5.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00043710 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.44 or 0.00236015 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007643 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00086652 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ETHplode Coin Profile

ETHplode is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,859,518 coins and its circulating supply is 43,845,417 coins. The official website for ETHplode is ethplode.org . ETHplode’s official Twitter account is @ETHplode . The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

