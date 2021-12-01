Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC decreased its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,548 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide makes up approximately 4.4% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $76,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3.3% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 185,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,051,000 after buying an additional 23,486 shares in the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 172,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,326,000 after buying an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

EEFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.71.

NASDAQ EEFT traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.77. 1,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,759. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.24. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $101.18 and a one year high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.24. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $816.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.03 million. Research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.95 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.