European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $141.98

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 141.98 ($1.85) and traded as low as GBX 135.74 ($1.77). European Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 138 ($1.80), with a volume of 531,569 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 141.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 139.72. The stock has a market cap of £493.29 million and a P/E ratio of 2.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. European Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 0.14%.

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

