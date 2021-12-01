European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.13 Million

Analysts expect European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) to report $45.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.50 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full-year sales of $178.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $178.05 million to $179.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $202.05 million, with estimates ranging from $199.80 million to $204.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover European Wax Center.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.90 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EWCZ shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on European Wax Center from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of EWCZ stock opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. European Wax Center has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.96.

In other European Wax Center news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of European Wax Center stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $86,570,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

