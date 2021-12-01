EventChain (EVC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $35,567.00

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. One EventChain coin can now be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EventChain has a market capitalization of $480,117.74 and approximately $35,567.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EventChain has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EventChain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00045192 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.36 or 0.00238482 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007786 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00087443 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011536 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.