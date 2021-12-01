EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Receives 23.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 23.38.

EVCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on EverCommerce from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EverCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $89,000.

EverCommerce stock opened at 16.28 on Friday. EverCommerce has a 52 week low of 14.87 and a 52 week high of 23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 18.31.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

