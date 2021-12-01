EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock Price Down 4.3%

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) shares traded down 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 16.16 and last traded at 16.28. 818 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 371,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at 17.01.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 23.38.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 18.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at $60,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at $89,000.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

