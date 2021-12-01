Everipedia (IQ) Price Tops $0.0183 on Exchanges

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $183.38 million and approximately $9.65 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Everipedia

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,448,287 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

