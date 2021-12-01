EvidenZ (BCDT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,287.00

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. EvidenZ has a market cap of $7.28 million and $3,287.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvidenZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EvidenZ alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00045875 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.98 or 0.00240243 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007724 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00087906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011584 BTC.

EvidenZ Profile

BCDT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,528,816 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . The official website for EvidenZ is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

EvidenZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvidenZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvidenZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvidenZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvidenZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.