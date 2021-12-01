Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €39.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Evotec (ETR:EVT) received a €39.00 ($44.32) price target from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on Evotec in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on Evotec in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target on Evotec in a research note on Monday.

ETR:EVT traded up €0.84 ($0.95) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €41.80 ($47.50). The company had a trading volume of 737,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion and a PE ratio of 27.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €41.77 and a 200 day moving average price of €39.46. Evotec has a 52 week low of €25.82 ($29.34) and a 52 week high of €45.83 ($52.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

