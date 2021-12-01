Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 13,789 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,789 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Codexis were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDXS. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Codexis by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,655,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,815,000 after acquiring an additional 725,024 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,675,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,275,000 after buying an additional 394,262 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 638,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after buying an additional 270,075 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after buying an additional 265,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Codexis by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 213,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Codexis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $558,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $2,138,750. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Codexis stock opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.99. Codexis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $42.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

