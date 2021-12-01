Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 5,285 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SQ. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Square by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,126 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Square by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after acquiring an additional 998,909 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,130,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Square by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,528,000 after acquiring an additional 679,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,328,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,995,000 after buying an additional 450,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $208.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $96.10 billion, a PE ratio of 194.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $191.36 and a 52-week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.28.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $1,558,285.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,521,477.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,166 shares of company stock worth $23,269,558. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

