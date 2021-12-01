Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 58,134 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 5,944.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,134 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,219,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,481,000 after buying an additional 1,164,970 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fastly by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,869,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,444,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fastly by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,272,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,644,000 after purchasing an additional 440,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fastly by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,659,000 after purchasing an additional 396,329 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fastly by 36.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,619,000 after acquiring an additional 378,925 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on FSLY shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $132,773.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 15,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $770,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,407 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,813. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $122.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.42.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.23 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

