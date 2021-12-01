Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,566 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.50% of AxoGen worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXGN shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $397.76 million, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average of $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.12.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.65 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AxoGen Profile

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

