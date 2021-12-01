Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,141 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Fulgent Genetics worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 12.5% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 12.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 88,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 24.3% during the third quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 36.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

In other news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $29,700.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $48,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,087 shares of company stock worth $295,054 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

FLGT opened at $93.52 on Wednesday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.50 and a 1-year high of $189.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.37.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.