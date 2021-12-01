Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,525 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,245 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Shares of VCRA opened at $58.34 on Wednesday. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.93 and a 52-week high of $61.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -243.07 and a beta of 0.32.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $1,101,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 4,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $225,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,764 shares of company stock worth $2,538,784. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.