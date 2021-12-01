Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,289 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CareDx by 82.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in CareDx by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in CareDx by 9.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 13.4% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter.

In other CareDx news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $736,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,932,520 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.16 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.26 and a beta of 0.52.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDNA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

