Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 88.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VDC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,166,000 after acquiring an additional 57,997 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,581,000 after acquiring an additional 47,363 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 444,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,165,000 after acquiring an additional 41,803 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 160,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,286,000 after acquiring an additional 34,526 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 675,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,323,000 after acquiring an additional 26,845 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $183.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.14. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $164.57 and a 1-year high of $191.28.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

