Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 58,134 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 5,944.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,134 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Fastly worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastly by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Fastly by 273.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fastly by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.13 and a 200 day moving average of $47.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $122.75.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.23 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSLY. Raymond James initiated coverage on Fastly in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $226,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $132,773.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,407 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,813 in the last three months. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

