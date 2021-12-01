Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,558 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after buying an additional 39,837 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 355.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after buying an additional 220,669 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $1,262,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,010,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,114 shares of company stock worth $7,102,758 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

PYPL stock opened at $184.89 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $180.50 and a one year high of $310.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $217.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

