Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.88

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.88 and traded as low as C$6.80. Extendicare shares last traded at C$6.82, with a volume of 387,839 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Extendicare in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Laurentian reduced their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.32.

The company has a market cap of C$595.59 million and a PE ratio of 18.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 470.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.87.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$310.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$305.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Extendicare Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.96%.

About Extendicare (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

