Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 191,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 4,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 104,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.68. 375,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,399,018. The company has a market cap of $261.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $37.97 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.