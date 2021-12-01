Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Raised by Blossom Wealth Management

Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $61.03 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $37.97 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The company has a market cap of $258.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.05, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Securities cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

