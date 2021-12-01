Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,649 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after acquiring an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,454,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,274 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,898,907,000 after acquiring an additional 578,836 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Facebook by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,054,681,000 after acquiring an additional 742,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total transaction of $84,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,731,963 shares of company stock worth $599,321,654. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $327.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,767,742. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $334.51 and a 200 day moving average of $345.33. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Facebook’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

