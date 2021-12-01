Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 741 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $324.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $334.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.33. The firm has a market cap of $902.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Facebook’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total transaction of $84,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.01, for a total value of $29,452,073.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,731,963 shares of company stock worth $599,321,654. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC raised their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

