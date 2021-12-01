Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 2.2% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist cut their target price on Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $324.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $2,814,342.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total value of $84,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,731,963 shares of company stock worth $599,321,654. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

