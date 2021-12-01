Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.120-$14.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.
Shares of FICO stock traded up $10.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $363.52. 18,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,171. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.21. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $342.89 and a 1 year high of $553.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $390.99 and a 200 day moving average of $454.48.
Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fair Isaac stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,850 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of Fair Isaac worth $69,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fair Isaac
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
