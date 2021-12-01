Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.120-$14.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

Shares of FICO stock traded up $10.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $363.52. 18,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,171. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.21. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $342.89 and a 1 year high of $553.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $390.99 and a 200 day moving average of $454.48.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $522.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $543.71.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fair Isaac stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,850 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of Fair Isaac worth $69,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

