FairCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $1.84 Million (FAIR)

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 1st. During the last seven days, FairCoin has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One FairCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0284 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. FairCoin has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001775 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006040 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00050529 BTC.

FairCoin Profile

FairCoin (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FairCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

