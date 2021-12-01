Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Falcon Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Falcon Minerals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.63.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Falcon Minerals stock opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. Falcon Minerals has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04. The company has a market cap of $400.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.78.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Falcon Minerals by 11.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 24.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 4.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 81,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 6.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.