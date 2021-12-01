Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to Outperform

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Fanuc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fanuc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

OTCMKTS:FANUY opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. Fanuc has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.45.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Fanuc had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 10.09%. Analysts expect that Fanuc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Fanuc Company Profile

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

