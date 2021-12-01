Farmers Trust Co. Buys 580 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Shares of MO opened at $42.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.60 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.64. The firm has a market cap of $78.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

